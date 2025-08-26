Expand / Collapse search

PGCPS begins school year short on bus drivers

Updated  August 26, 2025 7:54am EDT
PGCPS leader addresses busing issues, EXCEL Academy closure

Prince George’s County Interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph is addressing ongoing busing concerns and providing updates on the sudden closure of EXCEL Academy Public Charter School, which shut down just days before the start of the school year.

The Brief

    • PGCPS starts the school year about 200 bus drivers short.
    • Officials say some routes will require double runs and patience.
    • The district expects more students to show up after day one.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Students across Prince George’s County are heading back to class, but transportation remains a concern.

Short drivers

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the district is starting the school year roughly 200 bus drivers short.

"We have 1,200 buses on the road. We have a thousand bus drivers who are ready to go today," Interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph told FOX 5. "We do have about 200 routes that we'll have to backtrack to pick up, so we'll ask for patience."

Dr. Joseph said the district has registered 86,000 students so far but expects more to show up on the first day. "We’ll make adjustments during the course of the first two weeks," he added. "But it's going to get fine."

Bus drivers wanted

Prince George’s County Public Schools is still hiring. Details on how to become a school bus driver are available online.

The Source: Information in this article comes from PGCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph and previous FOX 5 reporting.   

