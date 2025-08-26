PGCPS begins school year short on bus drivers

The Brief PGCPS starts the school year about 200 bus drivers short. Officials say some routes will require double runs and patience. The district expects more students to show up after day one.



Students across Prince George’s County are heading back to class, but transportation remains a concern.

Short drivers

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the district is starting the school year roughly 200 bus drivers short.

"We have 1,200 buses on the road. We have a thousand bus drivers who are ready to go today," Interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph told FOX 5. "We do have about 200 routes that we'll have to backtrack to pick up, so we'll ask for patience."

Dr. Joseph said the district has registered 86,000 students so far but expects more to show up on the first day. "We’ll make adjustments during the course of the first two weeks," he added. "But it's going to get fine."

Bus drivers wanted

Prince George’s County Public Schools is still hiring. Details on how to become a school bus driver are available online.