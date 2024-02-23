PG County officer arrested, charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault: police

A Prince George’s County Police officer was suspended without pay following his arrest Friday morning.

The officer has been identified as Corporal David Hardester. He is charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder in Charles County and with second-degree assault in St. Mary’s County.

Police say Hardester discharged his service weapon during an altercation in Charles County shortly after 1:00 am. The man was not injured. Hardester and the victim are known to each other. According to police, the officer used his assigned duty-weapon in the incident.

Hardester is also charged with second-degree assault in connection with a domestic incident earlier in the evening at his home in St. Mary’s County.

He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.