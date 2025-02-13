Virginia PetSmart groomer cut off tip of Shih Tzu’s tail, owner says

The Brief A Maryland woman claims a PetSmart groomer cut off the tip of her 6-year-old Shih Tzu’s tail during an appointment. The groomer took the dog to a veterinarian, and PetSmart agreed to cover the vet bills and grooming costs. The owner, Sarretta Mayfield, says her dog later needed a tail amputation and has filed a police report. PetSmart stated their review found the dog likely sustained a small cut and was treated with sutures, while authorities are investigating.



A Maryland woman is demanding answers after she says a PetSmart groomer injured her dog so severely that part of its tail had to be amputated.

Sarretta Mayfield took her 6-year-old Shih Tzu, Cody, to the PetSmart in Potomac Yard for a routine grooming appointment on Sunday morning. But an hour later, while she was on her way to church, she says she got a troubling call from the groomer.

Mayfield says the PetSmart employee told her Cody was bleeding and, with her approval, rushed him to a veterinarian for treatment.

When she picked him up, she says PetSmart apologized and agreed to cover the cost of the grooming service, veterinary care, and supplies.

"I'm angry, I'm saddened, I'm hurt. Cody is family," Mayfield said. "I took him in for a simple grooming, and now he’s lost part of his tail. This feels like negligence and a coverup."

PetSmart responded to the incident in a statement, saying its pet safety team reviewed the situation and veterinary records.

"We believe that during Cody’s grooming appointment, he likely sustained a small cut on his tail. Our groomers immediately took him to a veterinarian, where we understand he received a few sutures," the company said.

Mayfield has since filed a report with Alexandria police.

Animal control officials confirmed they are investigating the incident.