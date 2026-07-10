The District has launched a new rat control dashboard, the latest step in D.C.’s ongoing effort to curb its rodent problem. The tool is designed to show residents where rats have been spotted and how the city is working to keep them under control.

The new dashboard, officials say, will give residents greater visibility into the city’s rodent control efforts.

D.C. Health says the dashboard will provide information on rodent service requests, abatement activities and tips and strategies for controlling rats.

FOX 5’s Sydney Persing says business owners in Adams Morgan, one of several neighborhoods where targeted interventions are underway, told FOX 5 rats remain a persistent and frustrating problem. Some welcomed the city’s continued efforts, while others said more needs to be done.

The city says its work is making progress. Since January, the rodent control program has responded to more than 5,000 complaints with a 99.9 percent resolution rate. Crews have also identified and treated nearly 10,000 burrows across all eight wards, Persing says.

Officials are urging residents to continue reporting rodent activity to 311, clean up pet waste quickly and remove outdoor clutter and overgrown vegetation.

Dig deeper:

Rodent Control Dashboard

The DC Health Rodent Dashboard, is a centralized, public tracking tool built to monitor the District's ongoing rodent control initiatives, active service requests, and community abatement efforts. This interactive dashboard provides a comprehensive look at localized rodent complaint hotspots and multi-year seasonal trends using 311 data, while mapping out the real-time operational efficiency of DC Health inspectors across all eight wards. By exploring the data tabs, residents can stay informed on burrow counts, track municipal response rates, and access essential educational resources designed to foster a safer, cleaner, and healthier District of Columbia.

More online

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC launches new rat control dashboard