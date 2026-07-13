Maryland native and University of Maryland Terrapins standout Brayden Martin is headed to the big leagues.

The Brief Brayden Martin selected Sunday by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th round of the MLB Draft. He is the 133rd Terrapin chosen in the MLB Draft and the 25th Maryland selection in the past decade. Martin totaled a team‑high 76 hits and broke two Maryland program records this season.



Martin was selected Sunday by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th round of the MLB Draft. He also has a special connection to the FOX 5 newsroom. He is the son of Senior Assignment Editor Kenny Martin.

He became the 133rd Terrapin chosen in the MLB Draft and the 25th Maryland selection in the past decade.

READ MORE: Maryland Terps Baseball’s Brayden Martin talks about his sports journey

Brayden Martin selected by Toronto Blue Jays in 2026 MLB Draft

Martin was named to the All‑Big Ten Third Team this season. He totaled a team‑high 76 hits, ranking in the conference’s top 10, and posted a .488 on‑base percentage, second‑best in the Big Ten. He added 21 stolen bases and 60 runs.

He also broke two Maryland program records this season, setting new marks for the on‑base streak record and career walks.