Personal info appears on dark web after Fairfax County schools hack

Officials at Fairfax County Public Schools say that personal information gleaned from a ransomware attack last month has now been posted online.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand did not disclose the number of victims, but said the information was posted Friday evening.

"It appears as though certain personal information for some students and employees may have been impacted," Brabrand wrote. "We deeply regret that this has occurred and are committed to supporting you. We are working around the clock to identify the information that was taken and will notify impacted individuals as appropriate."

A group called "Maze" has claimed responsibility for the hack.

Brabrand said the hack has not affected the school district's ability to conduct virtual learning.

