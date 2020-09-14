Person struck, killed by Metro train at Gallery Place station

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train Monday morning in Northwest, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. on the lower level of Gallery Place station. Metro officials say a preliminary review of video footage shows the individual was unsteady moments prior to falling off the platform.

Yellow and Green line rains were bypassing Gallery Place station while emergency crews were on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.