Person struck by car on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, multiple lanes closed

Several lanes are closed on a stretch of Georgia Avenue after a person was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

First responders with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service are currently in the area, evaluating the situation.

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the person was struck near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Flora Lane in Silver Spring – close to the ramp for the beltway.

Piringer said the victim had "life-threatening injuries."

All lanes on Georgia Avenue between Seminary Place and the beltway are closed. Drivers are being encouraged to seek alternative routes or expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.