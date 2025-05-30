Pepco customers in DC to see up to 18% bill increase starting in June

The Brief Pepco is increasing electric bills for some customers, beginning in June. The adjustments reflect a number of factors, including the increasing demand for electricity from new, high-usage regional data centers, and more.



Pepco customers in D.C. will see up to an 18% increase in their bill starting in June.

The utility company, which provides power to D.C. and some Maryland communities, recently sent out a notice of the upcoming changes.

What they're saying:

"With summer 2025 quickly approaching, and residents typically using more electricity, we encourage our consumers to plan for higher utility costs. Customers will need to be more intentional in their energy consumption, make their home more energy efficient, compare rates with competitive electric suppliers, and apply for consumer assistance programs," Commission Chairman Emile C. Thompson said.

How much is Pepco increasing electric bills in D.C.?

Big picture view:

According to the company, small commercial customers will experience an average monthly bill increase of 16.1%. While large commercial customers will experience an average monthly bill increase of 12.1%.

It is being projected that residential customers using 614 kWh a month will see an average monthly bill increase of approximately $20.81, or 17.7%, in their supply charges.

Customers seeking to manage energy costs are encouraged to visit pepco.com/BillSupport or contact Pepco Customer Care at 202-833-7500 for assistance.