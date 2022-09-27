People’s Garden movement aims to educate, encourage others to grown own food

Communities across the country are joining the People's Garden movement as a way to empower themselves to participate in local food production.

The United States Department of Agriculture has opened land at its D.C. headquarters that is maintained by community members and that showcases container gardens, raised beds, and fruit trees.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited the flagship community garden to see an urban garden in action. Workers say they hope the program can educate others and encourage others to grow their own food at home.

The USDA has People's Gardens in 17 urban hubs across the country including in Richmond, Virginia.

You can start the process to designate your community farm or garden a People's Garden online!