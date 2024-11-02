Pennsylvania’s critical role in Election Day push

As Election Day draws near, Pennsylvania remains a focal point for both Democratic and Republican campaigns, with millions already voting.

NOTUS political reporter Riley Rogerson joined Jim Lokay on FOX 5's The Final 5 with Jim Lokay, to discuss the significance of this swing state.

Rogerson, who had been on the ground in Philadelphia, shared insights from Democratic operatives and the energized atmosphere. "They're feeling really good," she said, referencing early voting numbers. "There’s a ton of enthusiasm in the city. Democrats are feeling like they’re going to be able to juice turnout, which they’ll absolutely need to do if they want to win Pennsylvania. It’s neck and neck based on pretty much any poll that I’ve seen."

While Democrats focus on urban centers, the suburbs have become a potential fertile pickup area for Republicans. Rogerson noted, "It’s going to be a real tough slog for the Harris campaign to pull it out in some of these suburban counties and to reach where President Joe Biden’s numbers were."

Democratic efforts are concentrated in urban areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but Rogerson emphasized the challenges in the state’s diverse landscape.

Lokay highlighted that Republicans are also adjusting their strategies, embracing early voting more than in past elections. It also includes the recent extension of the mail-in deadline after a successful challenge by Republicans, who cited allegations of pressure from Democratic operatives to cut voting lines early. Rogerson acknowledged the significance: "Republicans are paying so much attention here because it’s really the whole ball game. They’re looking to expand opportunities for people to vote."

The two also discussed high-profile campaign visits, such as former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris making final pushes across key states. Rogerson reflected on voters still deciding, "There’s been a lot of discussion about whether those swing voters really exist. But I think they do."

In addition to Pennsylvania’s swing voters, Lokay and Rogerson touched on Governor Josh Shapiro’s role in rallying support. "Governor Josh Shapiro is very popular in Pennsylvania," Rogerson said, pointing out that Shapiro’s presence appeals to both urban and suburban areas.

As the conversation shifted to broader issues, Rogerson highlighted a surprising silence around COVID-19 on the campaign trail. "It looms large in the way that it’s not being talked about," she said. "Politicians don’t want to touch it with a 10-foot pole; it brings back really bad memories."

That includes an about-face on the response from the Trump campaign on the former President's role in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines.

"When I talked to Democrats they were surprised. They haven't heard more from the Trump campaign about Operation Warp Speed. They think that that would be an opportunity for Trump to bring in some of these more moderate voters who were appreciative of that effort and his support of it," said Rogerson.

"And now," Lokay pointed out, "he's on the campaign trail with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who, as we know, was a big skeptic."

The last days of the campaign will take both candidates through Pennsylvania again. Both Harris and Trump will spend the Monday before Election Day in Pittsburgh at dueling rallies. Harris will speak at the city's Point State Park. Trump plans an indoor event at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, just about a mile away.