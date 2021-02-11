Expand / Collapse search

DC Capitol riot body-camera video shows brutality of attack

Capitol Riot
New body camera video shows assault on officers

New body camera video released on Wednesday shows rioters assaulting law enforcement officers during an attack on the US Capitol building in January.

WASHINGTON - House managers on Wednesday continued to use a series of newly released videos showing the brutality and desperation of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill to build their case for convicting former President Donald Trump.

One video featured the moment Trump supporters breached Capitol building; another, supporters wandering the halls, searching for lawmakers.

And one video just released by the Department of Justice shows a ground-level view of the attack from a Capitol police officer’s body camera.

In the video, one protester surges through the crowd, flailing and striking officers. At one point, a circle on the video highlights a hockey stick rising and falling, striking officers.

A Detroit man, Michael Joseph Foy, is facing charges for assaulting an officer with a hockey stick during the attack.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

Prosecutors are arguing that Trump incited the mob that marched on the Capitol following a rally challenging the 2020 Election results.