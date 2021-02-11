DC Capitol riot body-camera video shows brutality of attack

House managers on Wednesday continued to use a series of newly released videos showing the brutality and desperation of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill to build their case for convicting former President Donald Trump.

One video featured the moment Trump supporters breached Capitol building; another, supporters wandering the halls, searching for lawmakers.

And one video just released by the Department of Justice shows a ground-level view of the attack from a Capitol police officer’s body camera.

In the video, one protester surges through the crowd, flailing and striking officers. At one point, a circle on the video highlights a hockey stick rising and falling, striking officers.

A Detroit man, Michael Joseph Foy, is facing charges for assaulting an officer with a hockey stick during the attack.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

Prosecutors are arguing that Trump incited the mob that marched on the Capitol following a rally challenging the 2020 Election results.