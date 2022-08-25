Pedestrian struck, killed on Dulles Toll Road

A man has died after being struck by a car on Dulles Toll Road, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Police say they are investigating a pedestrian strike on the westbound Dulles Toll Road that occurred Wednesday night around 8 p.m. near the Fairfax County Parkway exit.

The man, who was transported from the scene to a local hospital, died and has been identified as 26-year-old Chris Baidoe who had no fixed address.

No other people were injured. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, and no charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.