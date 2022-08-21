Man standing in roadway hit, killed by car in Prince George's County, police say

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night in the Oxon Hill area.

Prince George's County Police say around 9:45 p.m. a car was driving in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway there.

Police say the driver remained on the scene after the crash.

Investigators say they are still looking into why the man was standing in the roadway at the time of the crash.

A strip of Oxon Hill Road between John Hansen Lane and Brinkley Road were shut down for several hours following the crash.