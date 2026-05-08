Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on outer loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed on the outer loop. The vehicle that hit him did not remain at the scene. Police are searching for the silver or gray sedan.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday on the outer loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. prior to Exit 33 for MD 185, Connecticut Avenue.

Investigators said a male driver from a vehicle parked on the left shoulder attempted to cross the travel lanes and was struck by oncoming traffic. Police believe he was carrying a gas can at the time.

The vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian did not remain at the scene, police say. A second driver who also struck the pedestrian stayed, investigators added.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle that fled. The vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan with heavy front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301 424 2101.

Lanes were closed for nearly six hours during the crash investigation. The pedestrian has not been identified, and the crash remains under investigation.

