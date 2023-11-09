Pedestrian struck, killed on St. Barnabas Road in Prince George’s County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the 4900 block of St. Barnabas Road around 3 a.m. in the Marlow Heights area where they found a male in the roadway with trauma to the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the striking vehicle remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.