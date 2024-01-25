Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Thursday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 6:24AM
WASHINGTON - A pedestrian was struck and killed along the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the Kenilworth area near Route 50.

United States Park Police say all vehicles involved remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Drivers in the area can expect delays throughout the morning.

