Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on busy I-270 in Montgomery County

A man was killed early Friday morning after police say he stepped out onto a busy Montgomery County highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 270 near the Interstate 370 interchange in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the man was struck in the northbound lanes of the highway between Shady Grove Road and I-370.

Maryland State Police said the man was 30-years-old and jumped a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence before entering the interstate werre he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, and the reason the man entered the roadway, remain under investigation.

All lanes of I-270 were blocked as a result of the incident, causing major delays on Friday during the morning commute.