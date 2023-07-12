Pedestrian struck and killed while laying in roadway

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, around 5:10 a.m.

The driver of a blue 2018 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Piccard Drive, approaching Redland Road, when he struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway. Police say the driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

Officers located the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Rajon Pierre Mozee.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.