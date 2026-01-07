Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Northwest DC

Published  January 7, 2026 4:53pm EST
Pedestrian killed in DC crash

One man is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of L and 16th Streets in Northwest D.C. 

WASHINGTON - One man is dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C. 

What we know:

Before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of L and 16th in Northwest D.C. 

Officials say one adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The intersection of L and 16th Street NW is closed due to the ongoing investigation. 

