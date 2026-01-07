Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - One man is dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C.
What we know:
Before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of L and 16th in Northwest D.C.
Officials say one adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection of L and 16th Street NW is closed due to the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information.