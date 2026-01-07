Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Northwest DC

One man is dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C.

What we know:

Before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of L and 16th in Northwest D.C.

Officials say one adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection of L and 16th Street NW is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.