Man charged with murder in fatal pedestrian crash

A man has been arrested for murder in a five-car crash that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Santana Zaki Matthews, 20, is being charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to court documents.

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of 16th and L Street Northwest.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the crash.

According to court documents, the driver of a dark Chevy Malibu, identified as Matthews, was driving southbound on 16th Street NW when it hit a gold Toyota Corolla traveling east on L Street NW. The Malibu then redirect slightly to the left, hitting the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian flew over a Jeep Cherokee stopped at a green light, ricocheted into the windshield of a Chevy Colorado pick-up truck and continued over the pick-up truck before landing on the ground.

Matthews continued to drive south, hitting a Jeep Cherokee and a gold Toyota Hilux Surf.

Matthews was then seen running on the sidewalk of 16th Street Northwest, where he threw his coat and another object, before continuing onto K Street, where he was apprehended by MPD.

MPD officers recovered his coat and found a freezer Ziploc bag which appeared to have a "green weed-like substance." Officers also found a digital scale and another quart-sized Ziploc bag.