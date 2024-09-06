Pedestrian killed in crash on Crain Highway in Prince George's County

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Prince George's County after being involved in an earlier crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday along northbound MD-301/Crain Highway at MD-38/Croom Road in the Upper Marlboro area.

Investigators say the pedestrian was involved in a prior crash. For reasons yet to be determined, the pedestrian walked into the roadway and was hit by a Ford driving northbound on Crain Highway. The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Traffic has been diverted to Heathermore Road. An extended closure is expected.