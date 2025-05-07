Pedestrian hit and killed on U Street, driver fled the scene: police

A hit-and-run collision on U Street left one pedestrian dead Wednesday morning.

The initial call labeled the incident as an aggravated assault. Details of the incident remain unknown at this time.

Police are searching for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Maryland license plate.

According to officials, the roadway between 11th and U Street near Ben's Chili Bowl is closed. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.