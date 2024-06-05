'Peaky Blinders' film starring Cillian Murphy confirmed: Everything we know so far

By order of the Peaky Blinders!

After much fan speculation of a potential spin-off film, Netflix on Tuesday officially confirmed that a movie version of the hit series "Peaky Blinders" is coming.

Actor Cillian Murphy will put back on his famous cap to play gangster Tommy Shelby, a character in the TV series who controls the criminal Peaky Blinders gang in Birmingham, England, during the 1920s and 1930s.

FILE - Cillian Murphy attends an An Evening with Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders at Esquire Townhouse with Dior at Carlton House Terrace on Oct. 12, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

The BBC series created by Steven Knight ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022 and became hugely popular, available on Netflix in the U.S. The TV series finale, titled "Lock and Key," aired in April 2022 – and quickly spurred talk of a potential "Peaky Blinders" film.

On Tuesday, the streaming platform shared a photo of the film script on social media, which notes how it was also written by Knight, starring Murphy once again, and is being directed by Tom Harper.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans," Murphy was quoted as saying.

‘Peaky Blinders’ film release date

Few details have been shared about the upcoming film. The release date remains unclear, as well as the movie’s plot.

But in March, Knight told Birmingham World that production was scheduled to begin in September 2024.

FILE - Peaky Blinders mural of the character Thomas Shelby played by actor Cillian Murphy promoting the final series of the popular BBC drama by street artist Akse P19 in Digbeth on 23rd February 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Kem Expand

Murphy, a longtime, respected actor who became a household name for his Oscar-winning role in "Oppenheimer," previously discussed the idea of returning to the screen as Tommy Shelby.

"If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it," Murphy told Rolling Stone last year . "But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.