Peak bloom for DC’s famous cherry blossom trees coming to end

Peak bloom for D.C.'s famous cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin will soon be coming to an end.

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom – defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open – last Thursday, and large crowds have flocked to the nation’s capital to see the beautiful phenomena.

Unlike the highly-anticipated waiting game beforehand, there is no official announcement for the end of peak bloom.

"The tree crew will spend a couple of weeks after the festival is over, and after the crowds have gone away, just sort of doing inspection," said National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst.

He said the crews will tend to any damaged trees over the next few weeks. Then ground crews will begin regular maintenance like aerating the soil, watering and pruning.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 20th.