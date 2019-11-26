Paying it Forward: Thanksgiving in the DMV

A few days before Thanksgiving our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew hit the streets with Easterns Automotive Group. In hand, $100 gift cards to help our faithful viewers with their Thanksgiving Day meal preparation.

First stop, Virginia, where a teacher and former student were among a group of people thankful to be able to see each other again. After handing out several cards the group hopped in ther car and cruised over to northwest DC.

The crew popped in to the emergency department at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Nurses, technicians, and doctors were thankful for their work family, their health, and the ability to help others.

Last stop, Wheaton, where were caught a group of people heading into Costco with holiday shopping lists. Everyone shared what they were thankful for and wished everyone a blessed holiday.

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.