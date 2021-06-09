PAY IT FORWARD: Virginia pastor's 'bike ministry' helps change lives one bicycle at a time

When a Virginia pastor's bike was stolen he became inspired to help change lives one bicycle at a time!

Pastor Robbie Pruitt of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Leesburg started what he calls a "bike ministry." He works in his backyard to refurbish bikes that have been thrown out with the trash or have been donated to him.

Pruitt says helping kids who need a mentor connect with the community is one of the forces that drive him to fix up bicycles and give them to people in need -- like neighborhood kids.

His work has even inspired his children and others in the community to give up their time for the cause.

"Anytime we are doing something positive or taking something broken and making it new again -- or helping someone who needs it -- we are participators in a bigger story of redemption where God is making things new," Pruitt said.