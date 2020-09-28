PAY IT FORWARD: Helping pantries fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Anxiety and uncertainty are still high as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Sadly, so does food insecurity for families having a hard time making ends meet.

Area food pantries have been filling the gap, but now they are starting to struggle too as donations slow.

Monday morning Cindy Lippet, a volunteer at the St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Damascus, said the intention was to help families in the short term.

“We started back in March when the shutdown began. We never thought it would last this long,” Lippet said.

They have managed to continue through some box donations from local organization, Manna, but largely due to the kindness of neighbors who have donated everything from staples to cash.

Easterns Automotive Group wanted to acknowledge the community’s willingness to help and wanted to help with the urgent need for food by giving $2,000 to purchase fresh meat and vegetables for the needy families they serve.

