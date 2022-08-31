Pay It Forward: Celebrating teachers during back to school season

It's back to school season and FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group wanted to pay it forward to those that keep our classrooms running – teachers!

We visited Kenilworth Elementary in Bowie, Maryland to show teachers returning to class some love. Easterns provided bags filled with popcorn, FOX 5 goodies and Amazon gift cards!

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.