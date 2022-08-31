PAY IT FORWARD: Celebrating teachers heading back to school in Bowie
Schools across the region are back in the business of educating students so it's only fitting that our Pay It Forward focuses on those that are tackling the task of doing the teaching. FOX 5's Claire Anderson is in Bowie at Kenilworth Elementary showing teachers how much we and Easterns Automotive Group appreciate all they do!
BOWIE, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - It's back to school season and FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group wanted to pay it forward to those that keep our classrooms running – teachers!
We visited Kenilworth Elementary in Bowie, Maryland to show teachers returning to class some love. Easterns provided bags filled with popcorn, FOX 5 goodies and Amazon gift cards!
PAY IT FORWARD: Appreciating teachers at Kenilworth Elementary
FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group are showing teachers some love as the school year gets underway!
PAY IT FORWARD: Celebrating teachers during back to school season
FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group are paying it forward as teachers head back to the classroom by making this season a little easier.
MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES
If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.