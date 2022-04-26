Paws of War: Therapy dog helps boy with autism in northern Virginia

An organization that trains and places shelter dogs with military families has paired a service dog with a child on the autism spectrum in northern Virginia.

Paws of War helps provide independence to military veterans that suffer from the emotional effects of war. Over the weekend, the group paired 'Lexi' with the Nolting family in Alexandria.

Brandi and Chris Nolting have been an active duty military family for over 23 years and have been stationed around the world. Their son Cale was diagnosed at a young age with autism.

After a chance interaction with a therapy dog, Brandi and Chris noticed how well Cale responded. A family friend reached out to Paws of War who put the plan in place.

"This is the first time we have placed a dog with someone who has autism, so we are excited that we can help in this situation," said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "This is a dedicated military family to whom we are thrilled to give back."