Outer Banks is the cheapest vacation destination in US, study says

Published  May 20, 2024 3:35pm EDT
North Carolina
BETHESDA, Md. - A recent study named the Outer Banks as the least expensive vacation destination in America.

The study, by Optimos Travel, found that vacationing in the Outer Banks costs about $177 a day. A week-long stay would cost about $1,237.

The second cheapest on the list was Charleston, West Virginia, with a weekly cost of around $1,242. 

Other destinations on the list include Helen, GA, Tybee Island, GA, Gatlinburg, TN and Sedona, AZ. 