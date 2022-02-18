Paul McCartney to play Baltimore’s Camden Yards in June

Former Beatle and legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney announced he will perform at Baltimore's Camden Yards this summer.

Sir Paul McCartney performs live on stage at the O2 Arena during his 'Freshen Up' tour, on December 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

The show will take place on Sunday, June 12 as part of his 2022 GOT BACK tour.

It will be McCartney's first Baltimore concert in nearly 60 years. He last performed in Charm City in 1964 with The Beatles.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m.

Full tour dates can be found online at paulmccartneygotback.com.

This will be the second concert in Camden Yards history after the Orioles welcomed rock and roll star Billy Joel in 2019.