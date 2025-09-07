Expand / Collapse search

Patroller killed while helping disabled driver on I-95 in Virginia

Published  September 7, 2025 12:37pm EDT
Virginia
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations) article

The Brief

    • A deadly crash unfolded on I-95 in Virginia on Saturday night.
    • A patroller and disabled driver were both struck by a vehicle.
    • The patroller died from his injuries.

VIRGINIA - A crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia claimed the life of a safety service patroller while he was on the job Saturday night.

What we know:

The patroller was helping a disabled Audi on I-95 when a Chrysler 300 Sedan lost control near the 151-mile-marker just before 8 p.m.

Police say the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic before hitting both the patroller and the Audi driver.

The patroller was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Audi driver suffered serious, but not non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The condition of the striking driver has yet to be released, but police say charges are pending.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Virginia State Police.

