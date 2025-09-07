Patroller killed while helping disabled driver on I-95 in Virginia
VIRGINIA - A crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia claimed the life of a safety service patroller while he was on the job Saturday night.
What we know:
The patroller was helping a disabled Audi on I-95 when a Chrysler 300 Sedan lost control near the 151-mile-marker just before 8 p.m.
Police say the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic before hitting both the patroller and the Audi driver.
The patroller was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Audi driver suffered serious, but not non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The condition of the striking driver has yet to be released, but police say charges are pending.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Virginia State Police.