Pastor arrested for rape in Montgomery County

Police have arrested and charged a pastor in Montgomery County with rape.



According to police, this all stems from an incident on September 29th, 2020, at the Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene on the 7500 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park.

Serving pastor, 39-year-old Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes was charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense.

The victim, who attends the church has not been identified.

Vidal-Fuentes currently has another case pending for assault on an additional church member who came forward and testified during this trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison.