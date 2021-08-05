Pastor arrested for rape after sexually assaulting female church members: Takoma Park Police

A pastor in Takoma Park, Maryland has been arrested for rape, the Takoma Park Police Department announced Thursday night.

Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes, 37, of Hyattsville, Maryland has been charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

PHOTO: Takoma Park Police

Takoma Park Police initiated an investigation on June 21 into allegations that Fuentes, a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene Church located in the 7500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland, sexually assaulted two female members of the church.

Takoma Park Police believe that there may be more victims and request that anyone who believes that they are or were a victim, or has information regarding the sexual assaults, please contact the department at 240-298-5500.

If you only speak Spanish, please contact our Victim/Witness Coordinator, Claudia Tolson, at 240-610-8284.