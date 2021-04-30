Off-duty Pentagon officer accused of killing 2 in Takoma Park indicted by grand jury

An off-duty Pentagon officer who allegedly shot and killed two men in Takoma Park has been indicted by a grand jury.

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy made the announcement Friday. Officer David Dixon was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, 1st degree assault and three handgun offenses in the killings of Dominique Williams and James Johnson and of Michael Thomas -- who survived the shooting.

Dixon was also indicted in a seperate incident of alleged assault against a homeless woman at the same address. Officer Dixon is behind bars without bond at this time.

The shooting incident happened in the parking lot of the Takoma Park Condominiums on Wednesday, April 7th around 5 a.m.

Dixon told investigators that he saw three men trying to break into a car. When he tried to intervene the men drove off and Dixon allegedly fired his service weapon killing Williams and Johnson. The third man, Thomas was driving the vehicle, but made it out alive.

The attorney for the Williams family has demanded surveillance video of the deadly shooting be released immediately.

The second indictment is centered on an alleged assault that Dixon is accused of at the same Takoma Park complex. On May 6, Dixon allegedly pulled a gun and used pepper spray on a homeless woman who had entered the condominium complex. In this case he faces 1st degree and 2nd degree assault charges.