Pasta for breakfast? Actor Stanley Tucci's pasta recipe is 'cheesy, charred goodness'

Actor Stanley Tucci shared a leftover pasta recipe that he enjoyed at 10 a.m. in a recent TikTok video. So FOX 5 decided to give it a try.

Tucci, in a recent TikTok video, cooked up some leftover farfalle pasta for a late breakfast meal.

"I sautéed garlic, onion, panchetta, and some peas, and then put them into a little casserole dish, baking dish, with the pasta and then Besciamella – Bechamel sauce – and mixed it all up with little things of butter on top and parmigiano," he said in the video.

On LION Lunch Hour Tuesday, Erin Como got into the cooking spirit – complete with a glass of red wine.

"Growing up I always called it leftover pasta, because it's basically whatever's left from dinner you kind of mix it together," said Como. "You can mix it in with whatever, get creative with whatever you have at home."

Ashley Darby and Marissa Mitchell said Tucci's version, with peas and panchetta, was "yum!"

"This is delicious!" said Darby.

How to make Stanley Tucci's Pasta for Breakfast

Saute garlic, onion, pancetta and some peas. Add to leftover farfalle pasta and put into a casserole baking dish. Add a bechamel sauce and mix it all up. Top with Parmigiano cheese and pats of butter. Put in over at 450 for 15 minutes or until slightly brown on top.