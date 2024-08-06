Passenger inside vehicle shot on BW Parkway near NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

United States Park Police say a passenger inside a vehicle on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway was shot in the area of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when an unknown suspect in a vehicle opened fire at a second different vehicle. The victim in the second video was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there is no lookout description for the suspect involved at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP tip line at 202-379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.