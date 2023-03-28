Part of Richmond Highway closed as police respond to mental health crisis
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Richmond Highway in Alexandria is closed as police work to resolve a mental health crisis where a woman has barricaded herself inside a car.
Fairfax County Police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that officers were on the scene of a barricade in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria.
Officials say they are responding to a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who has barricaded herself inside a car.
Richmond Highway is closed in both directions. Police say to avoid the area or follow officer direction.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.