Part of Richmond Highway closed as police respond to mental health crisis

Part of Richmond Highway in Alexandria is closed as police work to resolve a mental health crisis where a woman has barricaded herself inside a car.

Fairfax County Police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that officers were on the scene of a barricade in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

Officials say they are responding to a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who has barricaded herself inside a car.

Richmond Highway is closed in both directions. Police say to avoid the area or follow officer direction.

