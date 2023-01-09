4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

article

Emergency crews responded to an elementary school in Fort Worth Monday morning because of an explosion.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School on Bayberry Drive.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said construction workers were doing demo work on the campus when there was some type of electrical explosion.

Video from SKY 4 showed a patient being loaded into a medical helicopter on the school’s soccer field.

MedStar officials confirmed one person with burns was airlifted to Parkland Hospital. Three other people with less serious injuries were taken to area hospitals.

No students were hurt, officials said.

