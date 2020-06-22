DC police shut down scene after protesters try to haul down Andrew Jackson statue

Despite a significant D.C. police presence, protesters tried to haul down an Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park Monday evening.

Shortly after they established a presence, police were able to shut down the area, and close it off to protesters.

The scene has become common in the DMV and around the country, as protesters work to destroy racist relics of the nation’s past.

Friday night, protesters tore down and burned an Albert Pike statues in Northwest D.C.

On Monday afternoon, four police officers were reportedly injured in teh

