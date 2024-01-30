Parents split over Lakelands Middle School response after 12-year-old hospitalized following fight

Some Lakelands Park Middle School parents are still feeling out of the loop after learning that a 12-year-old student was reportedly assaulted and suffered serious injuries during a physical altercation on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was taken to Fairfax Inova Pediatrics Trauma Unit for emergency medical care following the fight.

Montgomery County Public School representative Christopher Cram told FOX 5 that policy for MCPS and MCPD dictates that school fights are "a matter of discipline and therefore governed by the MCPS Student Code of Conduct."

He said police would only be called in a fight on school grounds "if they were needed to address an ongoing altercation requiring their support to de-escalate or conclude the incident."

This incident happened after school, and the district says it was broken up quickly and there was no ongoing threat.

FOX 5 has learned that the Gaithersburg Police were called on Wednesday afternoon, 90 minutes after the incident, and took a report, which was not mentioned in a letter sent home to parents.

Cram tells FOX 5 the district apologizes to any parents who were frustrated that detail did not get into the letter sent home but re-iterated that the district was going through the same process it normally does following serious incidents like this one.

Cram added there are multiple responses internally, including at Central Office, to discuss and respond to the incident.

FOX 5 did speak with some parents who were satisfied with the district’s response.

"I feel like it should be a private matter. My personal opinion," one parent told FOX 5’s David Kaplan.

But others say they wanted to know more and wanted to know it quicker than they found out.

"If my child doesn’t come home and tell me, I don’t know what happens. The school doesn’t tell you. The School Principal sent out a letter, a very vague, brief description of what happened," another parent told FOX 5.

The district’s Memorandum of Understanding lays out what policies and procedures must be followed after an incident. Cram reiterates that was followed in this instance.

As for discipline, the letter makes mention of a "rigorous" application of the student code of conduct, but as for whether or not any charges will be filed, student privacy laws prohibit school officials from giving that information out.

Parents and families received a letter detailing the incident. You can read the full letter below:

Dear Lakelands Park Middle School Families:

I am writing to make you aware of a serious incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, during dismissal and how it was addressed.

Unfortunately, a physical altercation took place, resulting in the dispatch of EMS for medical assistance. The altercation was brief, as adults were nearby and immediately intervened. I want to assure you that proper protocols were followed to ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved. In response to this incident, the Student Code of Conduct is being rigorously enforced to address the behavior of those involved. We are committed to maintaining a secure, respectful, and caring environment for everyone in our school community.

To reinforce safety measures and communication guidelines, grade-level town halls took place today, Friday, January 26, 2024. During these sessions, we emphasized the importance of following proper safety protocols and appropriate phone usage within the school premises. We want to remind students that they can always speak with a trusted adult at school when there is an issue that they need help resolving. Violence will not be tolerated. We also ask that anyone who has a video of this altercation refrain from sharing it with others and on social media.

Your understanding and cooperation are crucial in fostering a secure and positive learning environment. I appreciate your ongoing support as we work together to ensure the well-being of our students.

Thank you for your support as we foster an environment where all students feel safe and can

thrive. Do not hesitate to reach out should you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Sofía Vega-Ormeño

Principal Intern