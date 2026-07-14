Parents speak out on proposed Skyview High School boundary plan

Fairfax County’s newest high school is set to open in the fall, and the move will require redistricting to fill it. Families affected by the proposed boundary changes for Skyview High School told the board how they feel about the plan.

The Brief Parents voiced concerns about the proposed Skyview boundary plan. Board heard more than an hour of public comments, with most opposing changes. Recommendation shifts students from Chantilly, South Lakes and Westfield to Skyview.



FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says Westfield High School would see the most significant changes, with nearly half of its student population shifting to the new school and other students coming in. The recommendations could still change before Thursday’s vote.

RELATED: Skyview High School boundary proposals narrowed to one

School board members heard more than an hour of public comments. Thirty‑five people signed up to speak, with a majority opposing the proposed boundary changes.

The final recommendation would assign 333 students from Chantilly High School, 384 from South Lakes High School and 1,062 from Westfield to Skyview.

Fairfax County Public Schools is also adjusting boundaries for Centreville and Chantilly high schools, and several middle schools, to rebalance the student population and address overcrowding at some campuses and underenrollment at others.

Parents expressed concerns about longer commutes and possible changes to academic offerings, while others said they are optimistic about the move to Skyview.

FCPS held six community roundtables before developing its recommendations. Skyview opens in the fall with a ninth and tenth grade class that opted-in. Students who are moved in year two would have an opt‑out option.

The new boundaries take full effect in the 2027–2028 school year.