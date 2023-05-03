Parents charged with murder, neglect in death of 17-year-old daughter

Parents of a 17-year-old girl have been charged with second-degree murder, according to officials.

Police arrived at a home in the 9400 block of Quill Place in Montgomery County on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 for a working code in progress. The 17-year-old girl, who the mother said had Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes and was recently diagnosed with COVID, was reportedly having trouble breathing and collapsed. She was pronounced dead at the home.

Dominique Moore, 45. Photo via Montgomery County Police.

40-year-old Cynthia Moore told police her daughter had not seen a doctor in two years. Moore and her husband, 45-year-old Dominique Moore, have both been charged with one count of second-degree murder and six counts of neglect of a minor.



Officials say the family, which includes six children between the ages of five and 15 and two children over the age of 18, had been "living in squalor." The six minor children were removed from the home and placed in the care of Child Protective Services, police say.

An autopsy of the 17-year-old victim found the manner of death to be determined to be a homicide.