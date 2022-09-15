Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police

Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County.

Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

When a school resource officer and school security approached the man and questioned him, he pulled out a pair of 10-inch nunchucks and began spinning them and making threats.

The officer drew his weapon and the man dropped the nunchucks but attempted to break away when police tried to place him under arrest. He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

Hyattsville Police Department

Officers say the man is the parent of a student and had been filming activity on the football field because he was angry about students being out of class and unsupervised.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is being charged with dangerous weapon on school property, disorderly conduct, second degree assault, school disruption and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing at this time.