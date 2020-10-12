Pandemic leads to growing number of abandoned pets in Arlington

Adoptions and sales of pets have soared during the pandemic, but now there is concern that Arlington, Virginia, could be seeing the beginnings of an alarming trend. It’s exactly what the Humane Society of the United States has been predicting –– an increase in pet abandonment.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says in the past month they have received four dogs who were all found abandoned.

The latest was left locked in a crate along a walking trail in early October with no food or water.

If investigators found the person responsible, he or she could face criminal charges. It should not, however, have to come to that.

The Humane Society has put out a virtual tool kit for shelters, urging them to be proactive in providing services and helping people who are no longer able to care for their animals.

They say government data shows 30 to 40 million renters nationwide are at risk of eviction.

It’s estimated that roughly 70 percent of those people own pets.

The Animal Welfare League provides free pet food and medical assistance for those in need. They will also take in a pet if the owner can no longer care for the animal.