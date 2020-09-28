Arlington County officials seeking more information on abandoned dog
article
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Officials at Arlington County's animal shelter and humane society are seeking more information about a dog they say was abandoned last Thursday.
On Sept. 24, officials say a person in what appears to be a white pickup truck dropped the dog off in its crate near the 5000 block of 7th Street S at around 8 p.m.
If you have any information regarding the dog or the vehicle, contact Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241.
