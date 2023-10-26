Expand / Collapse search

Paint Branch High School bomb threat cleared after evacuation, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police have cleared Paint Branch High School of all threats after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation of the school.


Students, teachers, and staff are returning to school. Police continue to investigate this incident. No reported injuries at this time. 

This comes just days after a 12-year-old admitted to making at least seven bomb threats targeting schools in Montgomery County and apparently told authorities they knew they would not be charged because of their age.