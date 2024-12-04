Package insurance company offers protection against porch pirate thefts

A package insurance company is offering protection to make sure your deliveries are safe from thieves.

For $120 a year, PorchPals will cover the cost of your packages if they are stolen.

Your PorchPals membership allows you to submit up to three claims during each year of membership.

The company say there is a $2,000 reimbursement limit for each stolen package, regardless of the declared value of the item.

According to FOX Business, porch pirates grabbed $16B worth of packages in 2023.