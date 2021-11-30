Oxford High School shooting: What we know about the victims

Three high school students were shot and killed inside Oxford High School and eight others are in the hospital after a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan. As police work to learn more about the shooter, the Oakland County Sheriff has released more details about the victims.

Here's what we know about the victims of the tragedy.

Who were the victims of the Oxford High School shooting?

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana were identifed as the three Oxford High School students killed Tuesday.

During a press briefing Tuesday evening, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard gave more information about the three victims of the shooting.

16-year-old Tate Myre died inside a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

17-year-old Justin Shilling

Bouchard did not elaborate on where St. Julian and Baldwin died.

Bouchard also gave more information about the other victims who, as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, are still alive and being treated:

Another victim is a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and jaw. He's in serious condition.

A 17-year-old girl is stable after being shot in the neck.

Another victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and is stable.

A 47-year-old teacher was grazed with a bullet.

A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life with chest and neck wounds. The sheriff said she's currently on a ventilator after surgery.

The final victim is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke during the 5 p.m. update and got choked up multiple times, saying that this is every parent's worst nightmare.

"I want to thank the quickness of our first responders. My heart goes out to all the families. It is an unimaginable tragedy," Whitmer said.

What happened in the Oxford High School shooting?

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 12:51 p.m. local time, hundreds of calls flooded the 911 dispatch for reports of a shooting at Oxford High School. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody but not until after he shot multiple people, killing three, authorities said.

Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

Around 2 p.m. local time, medical helicopters including the University of Michigan's Survival Flight had landed in the parking lot of the school as a secondary search was being conducted around the perimeter.

Oxford High School shooting suspect

The sheriff said that the suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore at the school has been taken into custody and has invoked his right to remain silent.

McCabe said the student was an Oxford resident and was in school on Tuesday and went to class. He would not offer information about a motive or if the victims were targeted by the shooter.

The suspect's father bought the 9 mm pistol a Sig Sauer, on Nov. 26, investigators said.

Tuesday evening law enforcement seized several guns from the suspect's family home on East Street near the school in Oxford Village.

McCabe said the suspect's parents obtained an attorney for him and told him not to talk to the police.

A prayer vigil was held to remember the victims tonight.